51-year-old Milwaukee man killed in crash when driver ran red light, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a car crash Monday morning when a driver ran a red light and crashed into him, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of W. Burleigh St., according to a news release from police.

The driver of a first car disregarded a red light and struck the second car, police say. The driver of the second car, the 51-year-old man, was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the striking car, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital and was arrested.

Police say criminal charges in this crash will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

