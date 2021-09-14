5 people shot at Milwaukee vigil for 16-year-old homicide victim, police say

MILWAUKEE -- Five people were hurt in a shooting at a vigil Monday night meant to honor the life of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a homicide earlier that same day, the Milwaukee Police Department says.

It happened in the 4300 block of W. Burleigh St. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

The victims are:



Two 15-year-old Milwaukee girls

A 64-year-old Milwaukee man

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. They are expected to survive.

Police say they continue to seek "additional unknown suspects" in this shooting. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investiation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

