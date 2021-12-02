5 people including baby injured after driver flees police, crashes, MPD says

MILWAUKEE — Five people including a 17-month-old baby were injured after a driver tried to flee police and crashed into a second car near 13th and Manitoba Wednesday evening.

Milwaukee police say officers saw the vehicle speeding along 16th Street. Police tried to make a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over. Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle near 15th and Manitoba and did not pursue further.

MPD said the driver continued about two blocks before disregarding a stop sign at 13th and Manitoba.

That's when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a second vehicle containing four people, around 8:22 p.m.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody. A 33-year-old passenger in the suspect's vehicle suffered "significant" injury to his right knee.

In the second vehicle, a 25 year-old man and a 27 year-old man suffered moderate injuries, a 29 year-old woman suffered minor injuries and a 17 month-old baby suffered moderate injuries.

The injured people were brought to the hospital where all are expected to survive. Charges will be referred against the suspect in the coming days, according to Milwaukee police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip