5 minors arrested, including 13-year-old driver after stolen Kia chase in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Five minors were arrested, including a 13-year-old driver, after a stolen Kia chase in Dane County on Wednesday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a stolen Kia heading east on Beltline near Monona Drive around 2 p.m.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, however, she drove away and later crashed into another driver near Buckeye Road.

The driver continued to drive the stolen Kia north on US Highway 51. The vehicle eventually became disabled at State Highway 30. All five occupants took off on foot.

The sheriff's office says five minors were eventually apprehended. Four juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Reception Center. A 17-year-old was booked into the Dane County Jail on two charges of obstructing and one charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (passenger).

A 13-year-old girl was the driver of the stolen Kia. No injuries were reported.

Madison police, Monona police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the incident.

