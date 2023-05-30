5 Milwaukee restaurants that will definitely impress your out-of-town friends

MILWAUKEE — We’ve all been there before - your friends from some other wonderful, Midwest city come into town to see what the 414 has to offer. You’ve been talking the city up, but when someone in your group poses the question, “So where should we eat tonight?” you’re left struggling to think of a single Milwaukee restaurant worthy of showing your friends.

If you’re looking for a spot that wows your friends but isn’t your typical local dig, try these five places on your next tour of the city.

Barnacle Buds

When you take your friends to Barnacle Buds, the walk through a marina parking lot might have your friends confused and questioning your best judgment. The dry-docked boats seem a little out of place for a restaurant, until you get closer to the water and hear the laughter and music coming from over the fence.

If you’re looking for stellar seafood far away from the sea, look no further. Barnacle Buds is known for their oyster bar and swimmingly good dishes. If creatures from the water don’t sit well with you, Barnacle Buds has sandwiches, salads, and more for land-dwellers.

This is also a great stop is you’re seeing the city by water! Pull the boat right up to the docks and enjoy your meal with eyes on your ship.

Barnacle Buds is best enjoyed on a beautiful summer day with island time on your mind.

Comet Cafe

There was a time when we didn’t think we’d ever get Comet Cafe back. Driving down Farwell in 2021 offered a sad sight every time you would pass by the beloved East Side institution.

But dry your tears, because Comet Cafe is back, and it’s still offering up the comfort food you’ve been looking for! Between breakfast until 3 p.m. and the meals you would expect your mom to make you, coming to Comet Cafe sort of feels like coming home to Milwaukeeans. But to your friends from out of town, it should hopefully feel just as comforting.

Make sure you don’t leave without grabbing a slice of pie!

Vanguard

At Vanguard, you order a Duck BLT, expecting a traditional sandwich to come out in front of you. Instead, you get a duck sausage in a bun, covered in all of the toppings you expected on that sandwich you swore you ordered.

Sausages are what Vanguard excels at and it’s why this Bay View dig is sure to shock, but delight your friends. From traditional links such as the infamous Milwaukee Brat to a re-imagined Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich in sausage form, the entire menu is worth sampling.

Vegans and vegetarians are more than encouraged to join in on the fun. In fact, Vanguard has Tofu Tuesdays to encourage non-meat eaters to come and see what Vanguard has to offer.

Vanguard is also an ideal spot for a late-night snack with their kitchen open till midnight on weeknights and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Plus, you have the choice to enjoy your links inside or on the patio in the summer.

Don’s TV and Repair

Milwaukee loves a good speakeasy. From honorable mentions such as The Safe House and Shanghai Speakeasy, Don’s is sure to throw your friends for a loop when you take them to a TV repair shop for dinner.

From the outside, the seemingly innocent repair shop seems like an odd place for a meal, but sneak into the back to find a retro and wacky dining experience.

No one can go wrong with Don’s All Day Breakfast or one of their signature burgers. Top your meal off with a fun shake, and you're sure to make an impression on your friends.

Make sure you make a reservation before heading over toDon’s TV & Repair and check out their website for their daily specials and theme nights!

Mader’s

Nothing screams Milwaukee like authentic German food, and Mader’s does it like no other. From the staff wearing traditional German garb to the quality of the food, this atmospheric, historic restaurant is sure to impress.

Mader’s is famous for their exclusive dish, the Pork Shank. The skinless slab of meat is covered in an apple demi-glaze and can be served with traditional sauerkraut or cabbage. According to their website, it was the legendary Vince Lombardi’s favorite dish on the menu.

Even if you’re just stopping by for a drink and a snack at the Knights Bar, they offer a number of great appetizer options, including one of the biggest pretzels you’ll ever see.

No matter what, Mader’s is a great stop before seeing a game or a show at Fiserv Forum but make sure to bring your appetites!

