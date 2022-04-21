5 Earth Day events in Milwaukee to help you celebrate the environment

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking for something to do this Saturday to celebrate Earth Day, look no further! Here are five events in Milwaukee to get you excited about protecting the environment.

27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Clean Up:

Do your part to help keep the Milwaukee River Basin clean and beautiful! Milwaukee Riverkeeper will provide gloves, trash bags and free t-shirts. All you need to bring is the manpower.

Crews will be tackling trash at more than 70 locations in the River Basin starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. You'll need to register to volunteer at your chosen location. We have links to do so — and safety information — here.

11th Annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration

You'll certainly want to celebrate your hard work after the Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup. Head on over to the Harley-Davidson museum for the Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration. The event from noon to 3 p.m. will feature free musical performances, local food and beers, and educational opportunities.

For more information on the event, follow this link.

Metcalfe Sherman Park Spring Clean Up

Alderman Russell Stamper is inviting residents to join in on a neighborhood clean up in the Metcalfe and Sherman Park areas. The event is hosted by the Fitzsimonds Boys & Girls Club and lasts from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can find more information here.

Friends of Retzer Nature Center's Earth Week Celebration Event

After a week packed full of events at the Retzer Nature Center centered on taking care of the earth and the environment, the Friends of Retzer Nature Center are ready to celebrate! From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy community art projects, check out native plants, and watch some planetarium shows. The event is recommended for families and young children. It's free and no registration is necessary. Follow this link for more information.

Mission Possible Volunteer Workday for the Earth

Waukesha County Parks System and Friends of the Retzer Nature Center need your help for a top secret mission! From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be pulling garlic mustard in Menomonee, Minooka, Mukwonago, and Muskego Parks as well as at the Retzer Nature Center. You must register for one of these locations by Thursday, April 21. The event is free, but is not recommended for children under 13.

