5 arrested after fight at Green Bay funeral home; police officer injured

Posted at 9:47 PM, Jun 01, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department made five arrests during a reported disturbance at Blaney Funeral Home that injured two, including an officer.

Police report they were dispatched to the funeral home just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 where they found approximately 30 people fighting.

Witnesses told police that there was a disagreement because a visitor was asked to leave a service in progress for allegedly causing disruption.

Officers said they were eventually able to de-escalate the situation with the help of additional law enforcement agencies.

Further details have not been released.

