4th of July celebrations trigger PTSD for local veterans

MILWAUKEE — 4th of July celebrations are often marked by festive parades and extravagant fireworks shows.

For military veterans, those events can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The colorful celebrations in honor of America, instead can hurt the ones who defend it.

Melissa Goodbear is an Iraq combat veteran. She was deployed in 2008 and said the sound of fireworks around Independence Day takes her right back.

“It’s a sense of panic and fear. It’s like reliving it. You feel like you’re under attack,” Goodbear said.

Every year, around the Fourth of July, she heads down to her basement in the evening. She puts on noise-canceling headphones and plays music to try and drown the sound of fireworks out.

“This holiday is a celebration of independence that the people in this country fought for. We fought for this country, and the worst thing for us is the fireworks,” Goodbear explained.

Robert Schlemm is the Commander of the American Legion Post 180 in Bay View. He hosted a seminar in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin on mental health for veterans.

“If you know a veteran, you should be cognizant and try to respect that,” Schlemm said about lighting fireworks.

According to state law, a firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal to purchase, possess or use without a permit in Wisconsin. While there are some exceptions, laws around fireworks vary from community to community.

Regardless, veterans like Goodbear asked the public to be courteous and respectful. She said she’s all for the shows as a way to celebrate, but hopes the random instances in neighborhoods stop.

“Trying to limit them to just one day or, maybe, not at all, because of how it makes our veterans feel,” Goodbear said.

Confidential crisis support is available for veterans and their loved ones by dialing 988 and pressing 1.

