4th annual community Thanksgiving feast: Breaking bread and building friendships

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee community showed up in a big way, so no one went without this Thanksgiving.

On the corner of 35th and Center, the annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast took place from noon to 3 p.m.

Everything from a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to winter attire and groceries were given away Thursday. It's safe to say no one walked away empty-handed.

"We just seen it, so we came," smiled Rishawd Perry.

DreamTeam United MKE Co-lead Sequanna Taylor believes community events like this only make the city stronger.

"This is love in action," Taylor said. "I think it also brings together people who wouldn't necessarily be together on a day like this."

Just a short walk from home, neighbor Randy Jones made his way to the event. He came for a hot meal and to spend the holiday with people.

"Without this, I wouldn't have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner," Jones said.

Jones lost his mother, the matriarch of the family two months ago. It's been a tough couple of months, especially on the first holiday without her.

"Without my mom being the glue in our family, everybody is in separate areas in the city," he said.

Taylor said this annual event is for people like Jones who do not have family nearby and an opportunity for people to break bread and build friendships.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than here (35th and Center) on Thanksgiving," she smiled.

No matter where you looked, it was smiles, laughs, and a lot of dancing.

"Every year, it gets better," Taylor said.

The DreamTeam is already looking forward to next year.

