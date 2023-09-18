48-year-old Racine motorcyclist dies in crash with car

RACINE, Wis. — A 48-year-old Racine man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car Saturday evening, police said.

According to a statement from Racine police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. near Carlisle and English.

Officers found the motorcyclist unresponsive. At the hospital, he passed away. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Daniel Vander Leest.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Witnesses are asked to come forward with information.

Full statement below:

Subject: Fatal Traffic Accident



Deceased: Daniel E. Vander Leest; 48 year old male of Racine



On Saturday, September 16, 2023 at approximately 5:01pm officers responded to the 1800 block



of Carlisle Ave. for a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle and a car. Upon arrival,



officers found an unresponsive motorcyclist. The motorcycle operator was transported to a local



hospital via the Racine Fire Department rescue squad. While at the hospital the motorcycle



operator succumbed to his injuries. He is identified as Daniel Vander Leest. The operator of the



car stayed on scene and was cooperative..



Racine Police traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may



have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine



Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.



Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,



or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip