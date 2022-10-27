46-year-old dies after suspects hit him with a car, steal his vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 46-year-old man died Tuesday night.

Officials said a 46-year-old man was hit by a car near Chase and Lincoln around 11:30 p.m. The suspects then stole the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

MPD said it's seeking unknown suspects in connection to the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

