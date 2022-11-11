Watch Now
44-year-old man arrested after vehicle struck by gunfire on I-94

The man is suspected of firing shots from his car into another vehicle on I-94 near 70th Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting a freeway closure.
I-94 eastbound at 70th Street is closed due to a freeway shooting.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Nov 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to Wednesday's shooting on I-94.

According to MCSO, the man is suspected of firing shots from his car into another vehicle on I-94 near 70th Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The freeway was quickly closed following the shooting and traffic was diverted off at 84th Street.

MCSO investigators confirm two shots were fired at another vehicle with two occupants. The victims' vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.

The victim provided cell phone video of the suspect's license plates and vehicle to authorities.

On Thursday, MCSO investigators found the suspected vehicle and arrested the 44-year-old suspect without incident.

Criminal charges are pending.

