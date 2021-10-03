40th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon returns Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The 40th running of the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon is happening Sunday, October 3.

Nearly 2,500 athletes from 35 states and 6 countries are expected to participate.

The run starts at 7:30 a.m. at Grafton High School and ends at Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee.

Runners will pass spectators along Lake Drive in Bayside, Fox Point, Milwaukee, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay.

"It's a great qualifier for the Boston Marathon and that's what a lot of people use it for," said Lucia Cronin, one of the events organizers.

More than 1,000 volunteers help put the event on.

"We're coming off the community spirit that we have off of the Bucks championship. This is just another example of how Milwaukee comes together to support the community, support one another, support our athletes and really be as one," said Cronin.

The marathon was canceled off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's so good to be back," said Cronin.

