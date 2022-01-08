40-year-old Milwaukee man dies in fatal crash

A two-car accident around 6:02 a.m. resulted in a 40-year-old Milwaukee man losing his life today, according to Milwaukee Police.

The accident occured around the 1100 block of S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive when a vehicle was traveling southbound at high speeds into oncoming traffic. A second vehicle was making a left turn when it was struck by the first vehicle.

Both vehicles struck a light pole as a result of the accident.

The driver of the turning vehicle sustained fatal injuries from the accident. The driver of the car traveling at high speeds was a 20-year-old man, also from Milwaukee. He was arrested and criminal charges will come later this week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip