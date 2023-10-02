40-year-old dies after crashing into pole near 19th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old died after losing control and crashing into a light pole on Capitol Drive Saturday evening, police said.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. near 19th and Capitol.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to flip over and the driver to eject. The driver was brought to the hospital, where they died.

No other injuries were reported, according to MPD.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., on the 2000 block of W. Capitol Drive. A lost control and collided with a light pole. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to flip. The driver, a 40-year-old, was ejected and transported to a local hospital where the driver succumbed. No other injuries were reported.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip