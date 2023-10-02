Watch Now
40-year-old dies after crashing into pole near 19th and Capitol

A 40-year-old died after losing control and crashing into a light pole on Capitol Drive Saturday evening, police said.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:46:53-04

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old died after losing control and crashing into a light pole on Capitol Drive Saturday evening, police said.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. near 19th and Capitol.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to flip over and the driver to eject. The driver was brought to the hospital, where they died.

No other injuries were reported, according to MPD.

