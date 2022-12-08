4-year-old with Leukemia gives back to the MACC Fund with toy donations

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — One day a month, Virginia Ecker's voice can be heard walking out of these hospital doors. But every day of the week, you can find her doing your typical 4-year-old things.

What isn't so typical is what brought her and her family to this building in the first place.

"In November of 2020, we ended up going to a local emergency clinic because she was limping pretty bad for a two-year-old," said Virginia's mom, Laura Shea.

Six months after having her second child, Laura Shea learned her firstborn, little Virginia, who was 2 years old at the time, had Leukemia.

TMJ4

"We were coming down here two to three times a week she was getting blood transfusions and platelet transfusions all throughout just to try to get her levels back up and feeling healthy again," Laura said.

Health, most likely unnoticed by just looking at Virginia. But when you talk to her, she can tell you about her friends. Some healthy, some sick.

"She'll look up and be like, there's my friend and there's one little girl Jacie-- there's Jacie up in the sky," Laura said.

And some, are no longer here to tell their stories.

"Within two years that we've been on this cancer journey we've probably known about 10 to 12 kids who have not made it. The first kid that she met when we were admitted, his name is Benny, and about a month later he was gone," said Laura.

With kids like Benny in mind, Virginia is proving just how big of a heart is in this small package.

Virginia received 500 toy donations for other children with cancer. An idea she had during chemo and appointments of her own.

"Going through different procedures and having to get lab work drawn all the time. They're having a bad day sometimes and just being able to go and pick out a toy helps make their day a little bit better. If we can help make a kid's day better, why not. We saw how much it helped our daughter, so we wanted to be able to fill it up and help other kids too," said Laura.

And this year, the drop-offs continue to the toy closet at the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

As Virginia tries to understand why her friends have to watch from heaven, she hopes with her drop-offs, her friends here know just how special and not alone they are, just in time for the holidays.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip