1 dead, 3 injured in multi-car crash near Servite & Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police is investigating a fatal multi-car crash, that killed a 32-year-old pregnant woman, and injured three others, including two children.

The crash happened at 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, near Servite & Brown Deer.

According to police, a white Chevy Equinox was traveling east on Brown Deer at a high rate of speed when it collided with a blue Dodge Caravan that was turning north on Servite Drive.

Police say the dodge caravan had four people in it, including a pregnant 32-year-old woman, and two 8-year-old children, and the driver of the carvavan, a 62-year-old.

All four of them were taken to the hospital. The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the infant was saved.

The driver and sole occupant of the white Chevy Equinox, an 18-year-old, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

