3rd Street Market Hall to open Friday in Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — 3rd Street Market Hall officially has a grand opening date! The Avenue's main dining area will officially welcome guests beginning Friday.

The hall, located in the former Grand Avenue Mall building, has been in the works since its announcement in 2018. Since then, the building has undergone construction, and has been transformed into The Avenue, a place for dining, games, and even housing.

Apartments are up for rent in the building, and different entertainment spaces are on the way. But beginning Friday, the wait for the 3rd Street Market Hall will be over.

The dining area will have its official grand opening from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m From then on, it will be open Tuesdays through Sundays with the following hours:

Monday - Thursday

Hall: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Bar: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday

Hall: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Bar: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday

Hall: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bar: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The dining hall will include vendors such as Dairyland, serving old-fashioned frozen custard; Greenhouse, featuring fresh and healthy sandwiches; Mid-Way Bakery; Strega, selling fresh pasta; and many more!

Eight vendors have already opened, and six more are on the way. You can find a full list of the vendors here. Many of the vendors offer vegan and gluten-free options as well.

IT'S HAPPENING! The day is finally here! 3rd St. Market Hall will be OPENING this Friday, January 14th! Check out this calendar for all the details. We are SO excited to finally serve you!!! #3SMH #milwaukee #mkeeats #mkefoodie pic.twitter.com/NCK9BCCQzW — 3rd Street Market Hall (@3rdStMarketHall) January 12, 2022

