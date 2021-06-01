3rd St. Market Hall sign to change Milwaukee skyline

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee's skyline is set to change, after 3rd St. Market Hall announced its plans to install a new rooftop sign that's expected to be complete by Thursday.

Installation of the sign began Tuesday on the rooftop of The Avenue, located at 275 West Wisconsin Ave. It measures 17 feet wide by 29 feet tall, and will sit 81 feet above Wisconsin Avenue.

3rd St. Market Hall will be located on the first floor of The Avenue. Once it's fully operational it's expected to have 24 vendors.

The massive sign will display 652 feet of LED neon that officials from Sign Art Studio say gives it a retro feel.

"We couldn't be more excited to see this amazing project take shape. Courtney Morris and her team at Hempel Real Estate trusted in our team to produce this landmark rooftop sign," said Dan Yoder, President of Sign Art Studio. "The Kubalo Washatko Architects team did the original design, and we were honored to assist in designing the illumination plan. We came up with this LED neon layout that gives the sign a retro look."

Sign Art Studio

The installation began around noon Tuesday as a crane lifted the sign to the rooftop in four separate sections.

The sign is expected to be lit on June 3, after a crew finishes conduiting and wiring the transformers.

