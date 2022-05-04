3rd annual Crusherfest scheduled for June 2023

MILWAUKEE — Crusherfest will not be happening in South Milwaukee this year, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival's committee decided not to hold the event in 2022 due to construction in the city of South Milwaukee. Instead, the third annual event will take place on June 3 and 4th in 2023.

According to a news release, the improvements being made in downtown South Milwaukee will "greatly enhance the festival in future years."

Th festival was founded in 2019 when a statue was erected of Da Crusher, a lifelong resident of South Milwaukee who wrestled professionally for 40 years. He was known around the world

as "The man that made Milwaukee famous."

In 2021, the festival offered live wrestling, music, a bags tournament, and more. Several professional wrestlers were in attendance. We can expect the same, and maybe more, for the 2023 festival.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip