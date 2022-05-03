38-year-old Fort Atkinson man killed in Dodge County crash

HUSTISFORD, Wis. — A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man is dead after a crash in Dodge County on Monday, April 25.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to the crash on STHY 60 east of St. Helena Road in the township of Hustisford around 5:30 p.m.

An initial investigation shows the driver was driving west on STHY 60 when the vehicle traveled over the center roadway line, through the eastbound traffic lane, and onto the south shoulder. Officials say the vehicle began a clockwise spin, struck a culvert, vaulted, and overturned.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. He died Thursday, April 28 at the hospital.

The driver has been identified as Daniel R. Lewicki.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip