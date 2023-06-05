37th mpox case confirmed in city of Milwaukee; officials warn residents to take precautions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee health officials identified a positive case of mpox, the viral infection formerly known as the monkeypox virus.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Health Department, the person who tested positive for mpox is isolating and following all recommended guidance.

As of June 5, 2023, there have been 37 positive cases of mpox in the City of Milwaukee. Today's confirmed case is the first confirmed in the city since March 20, 2023.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, "anyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can get mpox through close, personal contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox."

Read the department's full news release below; read some of TMJ4's previous mpox reporting below that:

This new positive case serves as a reminder that the mpox outbreak is not over. Public health officials urge individuals to remain cautious and take appropriate precautions. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can get mpox through close, personal contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox. However, data suggests that the virus has primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men through intimate contact. Risk is especially high for same-gender-loving men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners.



Mpox is a viral infection, with symptoms that can include a painful and uncomfortable rash or sores which may look like pimples or blisters, often accompanied with flu-like illness. Mpox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mpox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Most people with mpox recover in two to four weeks.



There is no treatment approved specifically for mpox, so prevention is the best medicine. To prevent the spread of mpox, individuals should follow the following recommendations:



Prioritize receiving the two-dose JYNNEOS mpox vaccine. The vaccine is the strongest defense against contracting mpox. JYNNEOS vaccines are available at the MHD health clinic and other local healthcare facilities. A full list of MHD clinic hours and locations, as well as the CDC’s vaccination locator tool, is available at Milwaukee.gov/mpox [milwaukee.gov].

Avoid close, skin to skin contact with the mpox rash, including refraining from touching the rash or scabs of person with mpox and avoiding kissing, hugging, cuddling or having sex with someone with mpox.

If exposed to mpox, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible and let them know you have symptoms or have been exposed to mpox. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people who are diagnosed with mpox. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact your local health department [dhs.wisconsin.gov] for guidance.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the MHD mpox website [milwaukee.gov] and CDC mpox website [cdc.gov].



CDC warns of potential mpox resurgence

Lindsey Theis, May 23, 2023

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts are warning of the possibility of an mpox comeback this spring and summer ahead of festivals and pride events.

"There are a lot of celebrations within our populations that are at highest risk for getting impacts, and we don't want to see a month-long celebration turn into a tragedy," said Dr. Kristin Englund, infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Mpox is a viral infection that was formerly known as the monkeypox virus. It spreads from skin-to-skin and intimate contact. Almost all cases involve a rash that includes very painful bumps. Other symptoms can include fever, fatigue, headache, chills or swollen lymph nodes.

"There have been many reported cases in the LGBTQ community. However, the risk factor is really the behavior of having many intimate partners with a lot of skin-to-skin contact," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director of disease control at Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

The CDC cites a recent uptick of 21 new mpox cases in Chicago that began in mid-April.

CDC wastewater surveillance from the past four weeks show random detections of the virus in five states: New York, Maryland, South Carolina, California and Texas. Only one state, Virginia, has shown a consistent detection, meaning the virus was detected in more than 80% of samples in the past four weeks. The most recent detection was within the past two weeks.

Since 2022, the U.S. has seen more than 30,000 cases, and there have been more than 80,000 cases recorded worldwide.

At the height of the mpox outbreak last year, the CDC counted hundreds of new cases a day.

Earlier in May, the World Health Organization ended the global health emergency for mpox.

There is a vaccine for mpox. The latest research shows with two doses taken, the vaccine can be about 90 percent effective, but fewer than half of those most at risk have gotten even one dose.

Health experts are encouraging more people at risk to get the vaccine.

"We don't know how long the vaccination is going to provide immunity, nor do we know how long necessarily natural disease is going to provide immunity," Englund said.

Patrick Kelly owns a store in Maricopa County, Arizona, which just detected their first mpox case this year. He's partnered with the county health department to hold two vaccine clinics to help.

"I think it's important to explain to the customers because my average customers may or may not know that there's something out there and they can be infected," he said.

If you're showing symptoms of mpox, call your doctor and isolate yourself to prevent spreading the virus. The CDC has included a search tool for an mpox vaccine clinic near you.

