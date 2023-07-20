Watch Now
37-year-old woman found dead in Beloit; man arrested for mutilating/hiding a corpse

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:27:07-04

BELOIT, Wis. — A man was arrested after police say a 37-year-old woman was found dead in the City of Beloit on Wednesday.

Beloit police officers were dispatched to Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a dead decomposed body was found outside in the area.

An autopsy revealed the woman to be 37-year-old Judy A. Sprigler of Beloit. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

A 45-year-old Janesville man was taken into custody regarding the incident. He is being held at the Rock County Jail for a charge of "mutilating or hiding a corpse."

Police say the community is not at risk.

