MILWAUKEE -- A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on the 5400 block of N. Lovers Lane Rd., according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say they continue to seek an unknown suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

