35-year-old man shot, killed during argument on Milwaukee's north side

9:34 AM, Jan 23, 2018

MILWAUKEE – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of N. 27th Street.

Police say it appears the man was shot following an argument with another person. The victim died at the scene. 

Milwaukee Police say they are still actively investigating the incident.

No other information has been released. Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.
 

