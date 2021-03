MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot to death in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street early Monday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police say the homicide happened just after 5 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police are seeking to identify suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

