31-year-old man shot & killed in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department says they were called to Memorial Drive and Winslow street around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd for a report of a man shot. At the scene, police found a 31-year-old man, lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police say a suspect in the shooting fled the scene, and has not been identified.

Police also say the victim was involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations unit at (262) 635-7756. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.

