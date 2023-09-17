30th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s draws in thousands

MILWAUKEE – While the conditions were less than ideal Sunday morning, thousands of people in Milwaukee weren’t going to let the rain put them off their mission to help end Alzheimer’s.

The 30th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought together those impacted by the brain altering disease on Summerfest grounds to raise awareness and funding for support programs and Alzheimer’s research.

“I am a little disappointed with the rain but everybody is smiling no matter what,” said participant Zoe Hawthorne, who recently lost her grandmother to the disease. "I think it's important to love each other in these times."

Event Committee Member Karen Scharrer Erickson said she has been participating in the walk for the last 12 years following the death of her husband.

“It touches me deeply,” she said. "I walk not only for the people who have the disease but for the caretakers because they have an amazingly difficult job and they do it with love and perseverance."

Alzheimer’s Association officials said 60 percent of the 800 thousand dollars they raised through the event will go towards running the non-profit and programming at no cost. That will cover things like a 24/7 helpline, support groups and caregiver training.

The remaining 40 percent will go towards accelerating Alzheimer’s research. According to the group’s website more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease and that number is growing, alongside the population of those over 65-years-old.

Despite the rain, event organizers said about 2,500 people participated in Sunday’s 2-mile walk.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip