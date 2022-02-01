Watch
$30M BridgeWalk Apartments complex breaks ground in Waukesha

Mandel Group<br/>
BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, rendering<br/>
Posted at 8:00 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 09:00:16-05

WAUKESHA — Construction has begun on the new BridgeWalk Apartments along the Fox River in downtown Waukesha, and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Mandel Group Inc. began construction earlier this month, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The apartment building will be located at 205 W. St. Paul Ave. and will contain 116 units: studios as well as one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plans. Rents are expected to range between $1,050 to $2,230 per month.

BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, rendering

The project is expected to cost $30 million, including $5.56 million in tax incremental financing from the city of Waukesha.

The apartment complex will also include heated underground parking, a club room, fitness center, secure bike storage and repair room, and a car wash. Outside the building, there will be a dog run, green roof, fire pit and grilling stations, the BizJournal reports.

