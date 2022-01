MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the 5800 block of W. Locust Street around 10:55 p.m. He died on the scene.

Now, officials said they are seeking unknown suspects in the case, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

