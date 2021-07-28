30-year-old man dies after Burleigh St. shooting: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man died after being shot on West Burleigh Street Monday afternoon, police said in an update.

MPD initially reported the Milwaukee man was brought to the hospital and was in a stable condition. The shooting happened around 12:31 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Burleigh Street.

Police said in an update early Tuesday that the man had succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Milwaukee police said they continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip