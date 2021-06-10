3 young children discovered during Racine drug raid: Sheriff

RACINE — During a drug bust in Racine, deputies say they also found three young children in the house.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that its drug unit raided a house in the 3400 block of 21st Street in the city of Racine Wednesday morning.

The office said they believed a man, identified as Parnell McCray, 31, was running a marijuana and crack cocaine operation there.

Inside the home, deputies say they found cannabis plants, growing equipment, crack cocaine, a gun, cash and other items.

According to the office: "Agents located 12 marijuana plants, grow tents, grow lights, marijuana seeds, ventilation equipment, and marijuana product drying. Additional items located with the residence were a loaded 9mm handgun, 454.4 grams of marijuana (approx. street value $2000.00), 2.3 grams of crack cocaine (approx. street value $250.00), $1172.00 in US currency, digital scales, money counter, food saver sealer, packaging materials, plastic bags with cocaine residue, baggies with corners missing, drug notes of sales, cell phones and a computer."

During their search of the home, deputies also found three young children. The Racine County Human Services Department responded under drug endangered children protocol.

Parnell McCray was brought to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

• Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

• Manufacture THC

• Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

• While armed enhancer

• Keeper of a drug place enhancer

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Second degree recklessly endangering safety (regarding the children in the residence)

