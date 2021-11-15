3-year-old found safe in Beaver Dam after walking away from home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A three-year-old child has been found safe after wandering away from home on Monday, according to Beaver Dam police.

The Beaver Dam Police Department reported that they believe the child left an apartment after being attracted to lights and sirens from fire trucks and police cars at a nearby fire scene in the area of Knaup Drive.

Police say the child likely became disoriented and wandered into a nearby unlocked apartment and was located by law enforcement. The child has since been reunited with family.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident, including the response of the Child Abduction Response Team (CART). As part of the response, officials say the Dodge County Communications Center utilized its automated alert phone system with the intention that it would only be sent to residents in the immediate vicinity of the incident. Due to a technical issue, the alert was distributed to a much larger incident than intended, police say. It resulted in many concerned residents, especially those who lived a far distance from the area. Officials apologized Monday for the issue.

