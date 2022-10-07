3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The first $1 million win was on Sept. 27 with a Royal Millions scratch ticket. It was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha.

A few days later on Oct. 1, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston.

On Oct. 4, a winning $2 million ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.

A month ago, two $1 million winning tickets and two $100,000 winning tickets were sold during the Sept. 9-10 weekend.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing is $410 million, and Saturday's estimated jackpots for the Powerball and Megabucks are nearly $378 million and $10.1 million.

For more information about the Wisconsin Lottery, visit their website.

