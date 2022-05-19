3 Sheboygan teens arrested after string of thefts, including 3 stolen cars

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Police Department arrested three teens overnight Tuesday for a string of thefts, including three stolen cars.

Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Kentucky Ave. around 11 p.m. A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were found in a car that had been stolen in Green Bay. Police say all three had active apprehension requests from the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services for violating the terms of their juvenile supervision.

According to police, after the three teens were arrested, police found a large amount of suspected stolen property in the car that was linked to other thefts that occurred in the city earlier this month.

All three juveniles were referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a variety of theft charges. They remain in custody of the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

If you were the victim of a theft or have information or video of a suspected theft, please call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip