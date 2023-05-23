3 Riverside University High School students arrested, one for battery to an officer

MILWAUKEE — Three Riverside University High School students were arrested following several fights at the school on Tuesday. One of those students was arrested for battery to an officer.

Milwaukee police say they responded to the fights around 11 a.m. Several students were fighting, prompting a large police response.

During that time, one of the students struck a police officer. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for battery to an officer. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were also arrested and cited.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) says the incident occurred during dismissal. MPS shared it "will follow its code of conduct in addressing consequences."

"MPS’ top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take all necessary measures to keep schools safe," MPS said in a statement to TMJ4.

