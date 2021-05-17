3 rescued after plane crashes in Kettle Moraine Forest

Three people were rescued from a plane that crashed in the Kettle Moraine Forest on Saturday.

The Whitewater Fire Department said the crash happened after 9 p.m. on Saturday near the Ice Age Trail. Officials say it took crews 45 minutes to locate the crash site.

Whitewater FD said the plane was traveling from Sheboygan to Burlington when it lost power and was forced to deploy an emergency parachute. The plane was found 75 feet off the ground in the forest canopy, officials said.

Crews took five hours utilizing rope systems to extract the three people on the plane. No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the crash, Whitewater FD said.

