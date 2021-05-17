Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 rescued after plane crashes in Kettle Moraine Forest

items.[0].image.alt
Whitewater FD
Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 08:05:42-04

Three people were rescued from a plane that crashed in the Kettle Moraine Forest on Saturday.

The Whitewater Fire Department said the crash happened after 9 p.m. on Saturday near the Ice Age Trail. Officials say it took crews 45 minutes to locate the crash site.

Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash

Whitewater FD said the plane was traveling from Sheboygan to Burlington when it lost power and was forced to deploy an emergency parachute. The plane was found 75 feet off the ground in the forest canopy, officials said.

187086853_1703273856548726_436707070557650427_n.jpeg

Crews took five hours utilizing rope systems to extract the three people on the plane. No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the crash, Whitewater FD said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4