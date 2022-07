UNION GROVE, Wis. — Three people were injured after police say they lost control of their ATV while joy-riding across a field at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday. One person suffered a head injury and the two others suffered head and back injuries. All patients were conscious and talking.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating.

