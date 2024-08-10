3 people hurt in shooting Saturday morning, police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Burleigh and 16th around 2:28 a.m., police say.

A 25-year-old, a 21-year-old, and an 18-year-old sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to local hospitals. All three people are expected to survive.

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

