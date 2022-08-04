3 Milwaukee police officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, police were conducting a follow-up regarding a robbery investigation around 11:30 a.m.

While attempting to arrest him, the suspect resisted and force was used. Police say the suspect caused injuries to three law enforcement members.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was eventually arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

