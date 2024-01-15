3 Milwaukee men die of hypothermia during cold snap, Medical Examiner's Office says

MILWAUKEE — Cold temperatures have claimed the lives of three people in Milwaukee over the last few days, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

All three deaths are "probable hypothermia deaths" and all three individuals were unhoused, according to an email sent by the agency.



A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead in the 500 block of S. Layton at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, January 12th. He was found under a bridge.

A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead in the 2900 block of N. 35th St. at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 13th. He was found in a vehicle that he had been using as shelter.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead in the 4400 block of W. Woolworth Ave. at 9:56 a.m. on Monday, January 15th. He was found on a heating mechanism near railroad tracks.

The Medical Examiner's Office says autopsies are being scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

"Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for information on the closest warming center that is open to them, as well as help accessing a shelter through a coordinated intake process," the agency said in an email.

The Medical Examiner's Office investigated 9 hypothermia deaths in 2023. That was down slightly compared to 10 in 2022, 11 in 2021, and 12 in 2020.

