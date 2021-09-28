$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Berlin has been claimed

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The largest Wisconsin lottery prize of the year has been claimed after being sold at a gas station in New Berlin — a $3 million Mega Millions ticket.

David Larsen claimed the winning ticket September 23 after buying it at Quick Pick BP Food/Naila Inc. Larsen isn't the only winner; the gas station received $60,000 for selling the ticket.

New Berlin has a history of selling winning tickets. That same gas station sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in 2017. In 2019, a winning Powerball ticket worth $784.4 million was sold at Speedway in New Berlin as the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Interested in winning a jackpot of your own? Wednesday's estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing is $570 million.

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip