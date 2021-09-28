Watch
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Berlin has been claimed

It's the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize of the year
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:27:51-04

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The largest Wisconsin lottery prize of the year has been claimed after being sold at a gas station in New Berlin — a $3 million Mega Millions ticket.

David Larsen claimed the winning ticket September 23 after buying it at Quick Pick BP Food/Naila Inc. Larsen isn't the only winner; the gas station received $60,000 for selling the ticket.

New Berlin has a history of selling winning tickets. That same gas station sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in 2017. In 2019, a winning Powerball ticket worth $784.4 million was sold at Speedway in New Berlin as the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Interested in winning a jackpot of your own? Wednesday's estimated jackpot for the Powerball drawing is $570 million.

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

