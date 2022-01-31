3 local athletes make history, bring home championship title during first WIAA girls state wrestling tournament

MILWAUKEE — Who run the world? Girls! Three local high school athletes made history over the weekend, changing the sport of wrestling in the state.

"It's really important for girls to know that they have a voice and they have a power and it's the same as boys," said Marisa Roth.

Some of the very best female wrestlers in Wisconsin made their way to the La Crosse Center last weekend to compete in the first WIAA girls state championship tournament. The inaugural tournament crowned 12 female state champions, including three local wrestlers: Brookfield Central senior Marisa Roth, Horicon High School freshman Cyriana Reinwald, and Jefferson High School student Sofia Brynman-Metcalf.

"I feel like I have made an impact on showing girls that they can do it and that we deserve this tournament and we can become state champions of our own," said Reindwald.

But it wasn't an easy task. For years female wrestlers across Wisconsin asked the WIAA to exclusively host a wrestling tournament for them like they did for boys.

"We sent in videos to WIAA two years ago on why they should have the sport sanctioned. I also wrote letters to WIAA," said Roth.

This year they finally got their wish. Roth, a senior at Brookfield Central High School, won the 138-pound title after pinning all four opponents during the tournament.

"It didn't really sink in until that match was over that I had made history and it was the start of more to come," said Roth.

Horicon High School freshman Cyri Reinwald also made a name for herself, pinning all five of her opponents in the 168-pound weight class.

"It means a lot to be a part of the first one. It's really cool and I can't wait to see how else it all plays out in the future," said Reinwald.

Both athletes hope that by taking part in such a historic moment, they'll inspire other girls to go for gold.

