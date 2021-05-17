3 killed, 3 injured in shootings during violent weekend in Milwaukee

Police are investigating several shootings after a violent Sunday in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police are investigating several different shootings that took place between 2 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of W. Silver Spring. A 42-year-old Milwaukee died from his injuries after being shot. Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects.

In a separate shooting, police said a 36-year-old woman from Illinois was shot and killed just before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of N. 52nd Street. No suspect description or people were in custody.

At 4:45 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 2800 block of N 34th Street. There were no suspect descriptions or anyone in custody.

At 5:45 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of W. Atkinson Avenue. He went to a local hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the 1700 block of W. North Avenue just before 7 p.m. The woman was being treated at a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

At 8 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the 4700 block of W. Burleigh Street. He was being treated at a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip