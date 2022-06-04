3 Kenosha-area men plead guilty for conspiring to commit tax fraud

KENOSHA, Wis. — Three Kenosha-area men recently entered guilty pleas for conspiring to commit tax fraud.

63-year-old Richard Pignotti, 62-year-old Richard Milkie, and 56-year-old Jeffrey Milkie were charged with conspiring to under-report income derived from their business in order to pay less federal tax, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, the defendants jointly operated a roofing business and agreed to not deposit all payments for completed jobs into their business bank account. Officials say they also agreed to not report all of their business's earnings to the accountant who prepared their business and personal tax returns. Due to this, the three men and their business paid less federal taxes in 2016, 2016, and 2017. In total, the U.S. Department of Justice says they underpaid $321,192 in federal taxes.

Each defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on separate dates in September and October.

