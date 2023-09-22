3 injured in separate shootings within two hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people, including a teenager, were injured in three separation shootings within two hours in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 16-year-old was shot at 1:05 p.m. on the 4200 block of Sheridan Ave. Police say the suspects approached the victim in a vehicle and fired shots at the teen. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

About an hour later at 2:12 p.m., a 23-year-old was shot on the 2200 block of Fond Du Lac Ave. Police said the suspect battered the victim and fired several shots, striking the victim. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

At 3 p.m., a 44-year-old victim was transported to the hospital after being shot on the 5000 block of Center Street.

No one was arrested in any of the shootings. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

