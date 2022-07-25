MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in a rollover crash while transporting a shooting victim to the hospital on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 15th and Highland on Monday. The victim was being taken to a hospital in a vehicle when the driver lost control and collided with a pole, police say. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, as well as two passengers, sustained serious injuries. The passengers included two Milwaukee women, ages 27 and 20. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TMJ4 12th and Highland

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

