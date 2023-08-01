3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ozaukee County

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Ozaukee County on Monday.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 60 at Horns Corners Road in Cedarburg around 1:16 p.m.

A Mazda, stopped and waiting to turn south on Horns Corners Road, was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram. The Mazda was pushed into eastbound traffic where it was struck again by a Hyundai.

A 69-year-old Cedarburg woman, the driver of the Mazda, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 39-year-old Waukesha woman, suffered minor injuries. She was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 18-year-old Cedarburg woman, also suffered minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for about an hour.

