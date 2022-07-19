3 injured after drunk driver hits parked car and pedestrian in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Three people were injured Tuesday, including the driver, after police say he struck a parked car and a pedestrian in New Berlin.

It happened near 124th Street and Park Ave. around 1 a.m.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, a 68-year-old West Allis man was driving northbound before he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a parked car occupied by a 46-year-old Greenfield man. He then left the roadway and struck a 59-year-old Brookfield man on the front lawn of a bar and grill.

All three men were transported to the hospital. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

A charge of operating while intoxicated-causing great bodily harm will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for the 68-year-old West Allis man.

