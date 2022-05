MILWAUKEE — A driver ran a red light and crashed into a Milwaukee police squad car near Locust and Holton shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say two officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who is a 33-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

